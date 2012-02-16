UPDATE 1-BHP Billiton boosts interim dividend on commodities surge
Feb 16 Outdoor-gear retailer Cabela's Inc posted quarterly results above Wall Street estimates, helped by improved gross margins.
Shares of the company were up 7 percent at $30.40 in premarket trading on Thursday.
Cabela's, which mainly sells equipment for outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, reported a fourth-quarter net income of $69.8 million, or 99 cents a share, compared with $66.3 million, or 95 cents a share, last year.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.06 a share.
Revenue rose 5.4 percent to $983.7 million.
Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of 99 cents a share on revenue of $963 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cabela's, which offers customers credit cards and loyalty reward programs through its financial services division, reported a 34.5 percent rise in revenue from the unit to $77.7 million. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
