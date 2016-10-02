Oct 2 A consortium of Bass Pro Shops, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and Capital One
Financial Corp is in the lead to acquire U.S. outdoor
gear retailer Cabela's Inc, according to people familiar
with the matter.
The exact price the Bass Pros consortium was offering for
Cabela's could not be immediately learned. But the deal is set
to value Cabela's well in excess of $4 billion, according to the
sources.
The Bass Pro consortium has so far prevailed over a rival
bid from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, which had teamed
up with U.S. credit card company Synchrony Financial to
make an offer, the people said. While it is still possible that
the outcome changes, a deal could be announced as early as this
week, the sources said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Cabela's and Goldman Sachs
declined to comment, while Capital One and Bass Pro did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)