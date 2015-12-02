(Adds details, background)
Dec 2 U.S. hunting and fishing store chain
Cabela's Inc, under pressure from investor Elliott
Associates, is exploring a sale and other strategic
alternatives.
Shares of the company rose 4.5 percent to $49 in premarket
trading on Wednesday.
Privately held outdoor retailer Bass Pro Shops was looking
to buy Cabela's, Reuters reported in November, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Cabela's, whose quarterly revenue has missed analysts'
estimates in five of the last seven quarters, has not set a time
for completion of the process and said it could not assure that
the move could result in a sale.
After forecasting flat earnings per share growth for 2015,
Cabela's said in October that it would restructure its business
which included cost cuts and the sale of unproductive assets.
In October, investor Elliott Associates LP disclosed an 11
percent stake in Cabela's and asked it to explore strategic
alternatives, including a sale to a private equity firm.
Elliott was not immediately available for comment.
The company, which has a market cap of about $3.25 billion,
also runs a credit card business, through its wholly owned
subsidiary, World's Foremost Bank.
Guggenheim Securities LLC is Cabela's financial adviser for
the strategic review and Sidley Austin LLP and Koley Jessen PC
are its legal advisers.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)