July 26 Outdoor-gear retailer Cabela's Inc's second-quarter results handily beat Wall Street estimates, helped by higher sales and lower costs, sending its shares up 6 percent before the bell.

Cabela's, which mainly sells equipment for outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, said net income rose to $33.9 million, or 47 cents per share, from $21.7 million, or 31 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $627.3 million. Comparable store sales rose 4.7 percent in the quarter.

Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 39 cents per share on revenue of $606.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Merchandise margin rose 70 basis points to 37.4 percent, while retail operating margin climbed 230 basis point to 18.5 percent.

The company's shares were up at $41.61 in trading before the bell. They had closed at $39.23 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)