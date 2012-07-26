* Q2 EPS $0.47 vs est. $0.39
* Q2 rev rises 11.6 pct to $627.3 mln, vs est $606.3 mln
* Shares up 6 pct before the bell
July 26 Outdoor-gear retailer Cabela's Inc's
second-quarter results handily beat Wall Street
estimates, helped by higher sales and lower costs, sending its
shares up 6 percent before the bell.
Cabela's, which mainly sells equipment for outdoor
activities such as hunting and fishing, said net income rose to
$33.9 million, or 47 cents per share, from $21.7 million, or 31
cents per share, last year.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $627.3 million. Comparable store
sales rose 4.7 percent in the quarter.
Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 39 cents per
share on revenue of $606.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Merchandise margin rose 70 basis points to 37.4 percent,
while retail operating margin climbed 230 basis point to 18.5
percent.
The company's shares were up at $41.61 in trading before the
bell. They had closed at $39.23 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)