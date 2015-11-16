BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
Nov 16 John Malone-backed Liberty Global Plc said it would buy Cable & Wireless Communications Plc in a stock deal valued at about 3.6 billion pounds ($5.5 billion).
The recommended offer represents an indicative value of 86.82 pence per Cable & Wireless share, a premium of about 18 percent to the stock's Monday close, the companies said in a joint statement. ($1 = 0.6577 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.