Nov 16 John Malone-backed Liberty Global Plc said it would buy Cable & Wireless Communications Plc in a stock deal valued at about 3.6 billion pounds ($5.5 billion).

The recommended offer represents an indicative value of 86.82 pence per Cable & Wireless share, a premium of about 18 percent to the stock's Monday close, the companies said in a joint statement. ($1 = 0.6577 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)