LONDON May 20 London-listed Cable & Wireless
posted a 4 percent rise in revenue, its first top line
growth since it demerged from the former Cable & Wireless in
2010, reflecting early results from a $1 billion upgrade of its
networks.
In the last set of numbers before it completed the
acquisition of Columbus International on March 31, the group
which has operations in the Caribbean and Central America
reported full-year earnings of $585 million, up 7 percent, on
revenue of $1.75 billion, both broadly in line with
expectations.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)