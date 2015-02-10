Feb 10 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc said its mobile revenue rose 4 percent in the third quarter, driven by subscriber growth across Panama and the Caribbean, excluding the Bahamas.

The telecoms group said mobile revenue jumped 10 percent in the Caribbean, excluding the Bahamas, and rose 4 percent in Panama in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Mobile brings in more than half of the company's revenue.

Group revenue grew 5 percent to $444 million.

Shares of Cable & Wireless rose as much as 1.6 percent to 55.80 pence on the London Stock Exchange after the company released its trading statement. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)