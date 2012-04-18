LONDON, April 19 Cable & Wireless Communications is likely to cut its dividend when it releases its full-year results next month, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

The newspaper cited people with knowledge of the situation as saying the company was considering a cut in the dividend of up to half for next year, which would take the payout to about 4 cents a share for 2013 from 8 cents for full year 2012.

The move is described by the FT as a measure to help retain cash in the UK-listed group to cover investment needs in its international telecommunications business.

C&WC, which owns mobile and fixed-line operations in 27 countries, committed to an ambitious shareholder payout at the time of its demerger in 2010, the article said.

One person close to the group, cited by the FT, said that earnings had not grown substantially since last year, while the company wanted greater financial flexibility to match future investment costs as it positioned itself to provide next-generation mobile and fixed-line telecoms services. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Andre Grenon)