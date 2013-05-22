* Regulatory approval proving thornier than expected
* Core earnings rise 1 pct, in line with forecasts
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, May 22 Cable & Wireless Communications
said gaining government approval for the disposal of its
Monaco business was proving more problematic than expected, but
it had options available if the sale to Bahrain's Batelco
fails.
Withdrawing from Monaco is a final step in focusing the
British telecommunications company, which had operations spread
from Macau to Britain's Channel Islands, on the Caribbean and
Central America.
Finance Director Tim Pennington said the company knew that
getting approval for the Monaco sale would be complicated and
had given itself until 2014 to see it through.
"We are less confident than we were (that it will be
cleared), but we have plenty of options," he said on Wednesday.
"The underlying business (in Monaco) is performing well, so it's
a good problem to have."
Cable & Wireless already sold a 25 percent stake in
Compagnie Monegasque de Communication, which in turns owns 55
percent of Monaco Telecom, to Batelco, with an option for
Batelco to buy the other 75 percent.
But it needs consent from the Principality of Monaco, which
is co-owner of Monaco Telecom, for that deal to go ahead. If it
does not consent, Batelco can sell its 25 percent back to C&W.
Monaco Telecom provides mobile, broadband, fixed-line phone
and pay-television services. It also has an international
business focused on developing markets which holds a stake in an
Afghan mobile firm.
The business is a strategic asset for the small but wealthy
Mediterranean principality, which is wary of a change of
ownership that would leave it with an unfamiliar business
partner.
Shares in Cable & Wireless Communications were trading 0.2
percent lower on Wednesday morning, in line with the FTSE
mid-cap index.
Analysts at Jefferies said CWC would receive $445 million
from Batelco in two stages if the deal goes ahead.
"If CWC is forced to look for other bidders, we believe
Monaco would stimulate decent interest, insulated as it is from
EU macro pressures, and generating clean OpFCF (operating free
cash flow) margins of about 20 percent," they said.
C&W's update on divestments came as it posted a 1 percent
rise in full-year core earnings and said it would cut costs.
Chief Executive Tony Rice said he would make $100 million of
annual savings, or 13 percent of existing operating expenditure,
within two years to improve margins and cash flow, particularly
in its Caribbean business.
The group's origins lie in the early telegraph lines that
allowed 19th century Britain to communicate with its overseas
territories.
It was one of the first state assets to be privatised by
former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s. Vodafone
bought part of the business after a 2010 demerger that
left Cable & Wireless Communications as a smaller standalone
entity with its main markets in the Caribbean region and Panama.
Following further disposals this year, Rice said it was now
time to attack the cost base.
He is moving operational management to Florida, closer to
C&W's core markets, though he said the company would remain
domiciled in London.
The company reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of $905 million for the year to
the end of March on revenue up 2 percent at $2.89 billion.
Excluding businesses sold, core earnings were $589 million,
also up 1 percent and just ahead of average analyst forecasts of
$584 million.