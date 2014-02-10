Feb 10 Cable & Wireless Communications PLC : * Tim Pennington, chief financial officer, will be leaving the company * Tim will be taking Up a Position as chief financial officer in London with another company * Tim Pennington will step down from the CWC board of directors with effect from 11 February 2014 * Pennington will remain available to the business until early in June * Will be recruiting a new CFO who will be based in Miami, Florida * For more news, please click here