LONDON, Nov 3 Cable and Wireless
Communications's half-year profit beat consensus and the
telecoms firm said it was confident of meeting full-year
expectations as it forecast strong future growth from rising
smartphone penetration across its markets.
The group, which traces its history back to British cable
companies founded in the 1860s and trades in countries from
Panama to the Maldives, reported strong growth in its Macau
division and said its key Caribbean business had stabilised.
"The business mix is changing and it's changing in what
appears to be a positive way. We've got some growth areas that
are very strong. Mobile data and social telecoms, both of those
have grown rapidly," Chief executive Tony Rice said in an
interview with Reuters on Thursday.
Sales of iPhones have soared on rising visitor numbers to
Macau, the only place in China where casino gambling is legal,
where the company not only sells phones and supplies mobile data
facilities but also provides telecoms services to casinos and
hotels.
In Panama, growing government appetite for social telecom
projects which involve C&W Communications providing security
systems, surveillance and diagnostic image transfer services for
hospitals, also helped boost sales, the company said.
Shares in C&W Communications jumped 15 percent to 42 pence
at 1030 GMT, topping Britain's midcap leaders board, and
reaching their highest level for five months.
NEGATIVE SENTIMENT
The group's net profit before exceptional items rose 9
percent to $163 million in the first six months of the year
compared with a forecast of $146 million from a company-supplied
poll of 16 analysts, on revenue up 24 percent at $1.4 billion.
"Sentiment's been quite negative going into these results
and there's been some concern that perhaps they might miss but
obviously where they've come in ahead, it's obviously been taken
well," said Execution Noble analyst Nick Brown.
Some other analysts cautioned that the company still had
work to do to increase its free cash flow to be able to cover
its dividend payments, its stated intention at the time of its
split from the rest of the Cable and Wireless group in 2010.
"Good headlines, still a poor story," said Evolution analyst
Steve Malcolm, highlighting rising debt and "a dogmatic
commitment to a chronically uncovered dividend" as negatives.
The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 2.67
cents per share, in line with what it paid last year, and that
shareholders should expect to receive 8 cents per share for the
full year 2011.
Rice confirmed that the company's ambition remained to be
able to cover its dividend out of its cash flow by the financial
year 2012-13, but he would not be drawn on whether the company
was definitely in a position to achieve this.
"It's too early to judge how next year will pan our but we
are making good progress to the milestones we laid out," he
said.
C&W Communications also said its restructuring plan for
Bahamas Telecommunications, a business it acquired in April, was
ahead of schedule.
