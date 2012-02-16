* No comment on Vodafone bid approach

* Full-year 2011/12 outlook unchanged

* Focus on sustainable cash generation (Adds spokesman's comments, analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Feb 16 Cable & Wireless Worldwide aims to invest more in data hosting to help turn around the fortunes of the telecoms group, whose bombed-out share price has attracted bid interest from Vodafone.

Chief executive Gavin Darby, the group's third in a year punctuated by the same number of profit warnings, said the company was trading well since his appointment in November, despite challenging conditions.

"I recognise that we still have much more to do to realise the potential of Cable & Wireless Worldwide, but we have made a good start in the last three months," he said on Thursday.

"I aim to address our recent underperformance by re-focusing our objectives on cash generation and return on capital whilst continuing to deliver for our customers."

It is looking to host more of its customers' data to boost returns, but past decisions to defer capital expenditure had left it with too little data storage capacity.

"Under investment has left the business with an inefficient cost base and insufficient capacity to participate in the high growth hosting market," it said.

The company has performed dismally since it split from Cable & Wireless Communications in March 2010, and it has struggled to generate cash as a standalone company.

It provides voice and data services to major companies and the British government, but it has been hit by public sector cuts and pricing pressure in data services.

It suspended dividend payments in November and made 624 million pounds of writedowns.

TAKEOVER TARGET

Since their listing, the company's shares had lost nearly three-quarters of their value up to last week, triggering market talk that it could be susceptible to a predator.

Vodafone said on Monday it was in the "very early stages of evaluating the merits of a potential offer".

It could use C&W Wireless's fixed lines to boost bandwidth on its mobile network as well as gaining more enterprise business, but analysts have said it would not be easy an easy deal to sell to Vodafone investors.

A Cable & Wireless Worldwide spokesman declined to comment on Vodafone on Thursday, or say whether the group had received any other approaches.

NEW STRATEGY

The company said it would provide details of its new strategy in May.

Analyst Nick Brown at Espirito Santo Investment Bank said Darby was focusing on generating cashflow to get to the point when the company could start paying dividends again.

"(That) may require large upfront investment in restructuring, which previous management put off for a long time," he said.

"We believe this investment is necessary to generate higher sustainable cash flow in the medium to long term ... but the risk is the new CEO may have to rebase expectations for financial performance in the short term."

Shares in C&W Worldwide fell 4 percent to 26.3 pence, valuing the group at about 700 million pounds.

Analysts expect the company to post core earnings of 382.7 million pounds ($600.6 million) for the year to end-March, down from 442 million pounds a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 15 brokers. ($1 = 0.6372 British pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Will Waterman)