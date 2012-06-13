June 12 The U.S. Justice Department has begun an
anti-trust probe into whether cable companies are acting
improperly to hurt nascent competition from online video, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Justice Department officials have talked to several online
video providers, including Netflix Inc and Hulu, which
is jointly owned by News Corp, Walt Disney Co
and Comcast Corp, the paper said.
Comcast, Time Warner Cable and other cable companies
have been questioned about issues such as setting data caps,
limiting the amount a subscriber can download each month, the
Journal said.
Cable companies have been worried that cheaper online video
from companies like Netflix and Hulu would lead to customers
dropping much more expensive cable TV packages, a concern that
has become known in the industry as "cord cutting".
The companies and the Justice Department all declined
comment to the paper on the investigation.
None could be immediately contacted by Reuters for comment
outside normal business hours.
