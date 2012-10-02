(Corrects 12th paragraph to say Cablevision spent $60 million
and not Dish)
* Billionaire founder of Cablevision takes witness stand
* Said Ergen liked the programming, except one music channel
* Said Cablevision spent the $100 million it promised
By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Cablevision Systems Corp founder
Charles Dolan testified on Monday that it was "quite a reversal"
when Dish Network Corp abruptly ended their contract for
high-definition programming, a dispute at the center of a
long-running legal feud between the two pay TV providers.
Dolan, Cablevision's billionaire chairman, was the first
witness in the trial in New York State Supreme Court in
Manhattan. Voom HD, a former Cablevision unit, sued
Dish in 2008, saying Dish violated a 15-year deal to
carry HD programming and should pay $2.4 billion in damages.
Dish has countered that Cablevision did not invest the $100
million per year in the service it had promised.
Voom HD is now a part of AMC Networks, which
Cablevision spun out last year. Dish blocked AMC, the company
behind critically acclaimed shows such as "Mad Men" and
"Breaking Bad," as well as the IFC, WE and Sundance channels
from its 14 million customers in July. Media analysts say the
trial's outcome could decide whether Dish ever carries the
channels again.
Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen is expected to testify later in
the trial, which is likely to run about a month. Dolan's son,
James, who is Cablevision's chief executive and the owner of the
New York Knicks basketball team, had also been expected to
testify, but a source close to the case who declined to be
identified said on Monday he likely will not take the stand.
Dolan, who turns 86 this month and rarely speaks in public,
testified that he was not aware of Dish being anything less than
satisfied with Cablevision's Voom HD programming package.
He said he could recall only one criticism that Ergen had
with the programming: he did not like a channel called "Rave"
that played rock concerts. Dolan said it was known that Ergen
dislikes rock music so this did not surprise anyone at
Cablevision.
In all of his meetings with Ergen, Dolan said the Dish
executive was always upbeat and optimistic the HD channels would
be successful and Dish even took a 20 percent stake in the
venture.
"We had repeated meetings ... Definitely, (Ergen) was
interested ... He appreciated the programming," Dolan said.
Dolan also testified that it had been his idea for
Cablevision to invest $100 million per year, or half a billion
dollars over five years, in Voom HD.
A key question for the jury will be whether Cablevision
spent $100 million a year on the service.
Dish has said that the $100 million clause in the contract
pertained to money spent on TV programming only, and because
Cablevision only spent $60 million in this area, the No. 2
satellite provider was allowed to terminate the agreement.
Cablevision said that it spent more than $100 million per
year on the service, including marketing and overhead costs, as
it promised.
When asked what the Voom budget had been earmarked for,
Dolan said it was widely known that the money would be used on
the entire Voom HD business, which included overhead, marketing
and salaries.
Dolan said Dish broke its 15-year contract with Voom HD to
pay it $3.25 per subscriber for the channels in 2008, around the
same time that other popular networks such as ESPN began
offering HD feeds for free.
This made Cablevision "cynical" about Dish's motives in
ending the contract, Dolan said.
"Charlie was realizing he could sell (HD channels) without
paying us," Dolan said, referring to Ergen.
(Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Martha Graybow and Tim
Dobbyn)