Dec 6 Cablevision Systems Corp, the New
York-based cable operator, said on Thursday it would raise its
Internet prices by $5 in January, representing an average hike
of 3.2 percent for customers' total monthly bills.
The company said in a statement that prices for its video
and phone services will not be affected and that prices for
promotional packages, which generally last one year, will not
rise.
But all customers who have Internet service as part of their
video or phone package will see prices rise.
Cablevision said it had not raised Internet prices in a
decade. It raised video prices in 2011, which saw customer bills
rise by 2.88 percent on average.
The company said it has invested $140 million in improving
its Internet network, deployed more than 50,000 WiFi "hotspots,"
and puts no usage caps on its service, unlike some cable
competitors.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Eagan downgraded his
Cablevision rating from "buy" to "hold" on Nov. 27 and said that
Cablevision would lose customers if it were to decide to raise
prices not long after Superstorm Sandy.
"Given the massive service outages among its subscribers
(after Sandy), we don't believe the company can raise rates ...
without incurring material customer churn," Eagan said.
The cable provider, which is controlled by the Dolan family,
said in early November that costs from Sandy, which knocked out
service for as many as half its customers, would be
substantially higher than its $16 million bill from Hurricane
Irene in 2011.
Like bigger operators Comcast and Time Warner
Cable, Cablevision has been losing customers to rivals
such as satellite television provider DirecTV and
telephone operator Verizon Communications.
Cablevision shares closed up 2.6 percent, at $14.16, on
Thursday.