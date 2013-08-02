BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Cablevision Systems Corp lost a more-than-expected 20,000 cable television customers, but its net income rose in the second quarter, as it made more money off its subscribers.
It lost 20,000 video subscribers, which was more than the 4,700 customers analysts were expecting, according to research firm StreetAccount.
Cablevision on Friday posted net income of $135.7 million, or 51 cents per share, compared with net income of $63.8 million, or 24 cents per share, in the same period a year before.
Revenue rose about 1 percent to $1.57 billion, which slightly missed analysts' average estimate of $1.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors