* Revenue narrowly beats Street

* Net income falls

* Adds more Internet customers than expected

* Shares up 4 pct (Adds analyst comments, details, byline)

By Liana B. Baker

Feb 28 Cablevision Systems Corp's lost fewer video subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter and generated more monthly revenue from video customers, boosting the cable provider's shares 4 percent in early trading

The company also added more high-speed data customers than expected, and reported fourth-quarter revenue that topped the average Wall Street estimate.

Brean Murray analyst Todd Mitchell said Cablevision's fourth quarter was much better than its third quarter, when it missed the average Wall Street profit forecast and dragged down other stocks in its sector, including Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Dish Network and DirecTV.

"After last quarter's results, expectations were muted about the fourth quarter but it turned out to be a bit better than expected," Mitchell said.

The company on Tuesday said it generated $154.10 in monthly revenue per subscriber in the fourth quarter, up $2.39 from the third quarter.

Cablevision did not provide any earnings forecast for the year. Mitchell said the company faces the same challenges it confronted last year, including competition from Verizon's FiOS in its home market in New York and a tough economy that makes it hard for some people to justify paying a monthly cable bill.

Cablevision said fourth-quarter revenue rose 7.6 percent to $1.69 billion. Wall Street analysts had expected $1.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $60.5 million, or 22 cents per share, from $114.0 million, or 39 cents a share, a year earlier.

Cablevision, which mainly serves the New York area but now has operations in Montana and Wyoming, said it lost 14,000 video customers in the quarter. Wall Street analysts on average had expected a loss of 18,000, according to data compiled by StreetAccount.

The company added 20,000 high-speed data customers. Analysts were expecting Cablevision to add 12,000 Internet customers, according to StreetAccount.

At the end of the quarter the company had 3.25 million video subscribers and 2.97 million Internet customers.

Cablevision shares rose 67 cents to $16.31 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)