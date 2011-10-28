(Corrects attribution for quotes in 11th and 12th paragraphs,
to Cablevision's Chief Operating Officer Tom Rutledge and not
the company's CFO Gregg Seibert. Also corrects year ago
earnings figure to $112.1 million.)
* Posts profit of 17 cents/shr vs Street's 31 cents/shr
* Cablevision loses video customers, Verizon adds
* Executives blame weak economy, lack of housing growth
* Shares fall as much as 16 percent
* Results drag down shares of other pay TV providers
(Adds background on other stocks that fell, new analyst
quotes)
By Liana B. Baker
Oct 28 Cablevision Systems Corp's CVC.N
quarterly earnings widely missed Wall Street estimates, as it
dealt with a weak economy, high programming costs and
competition from phone companies offering TV services.
The disappointing earnings report sent Cablevision shares
plunging as much as 16 percent and dragged down other stocks in
the sector, including Comcast (CMCSA.O), Time Warner Cable,
Dish Network (DISH.O) and DirecTV DTV.O.
Shares in those companies fell between 3.5 percent and 4
percent on Friday.
Cablevision missed Wall Street's consensus by 14 cents on
Friday and its earnings report raised questions among analysts
about the company's growth prospects, as its faces mounting
costs and a shrinking user base.
"The earnings miss is a big and ugly one," said Bernstein
Research analyst Craig Moffett in a research note. "The key
issue is growth. Without growth, it's hard to grow margins."
Cable companies have been losing video customers to phone
companies such as Verizon Communications (VZ.N), which offers
FiOs TV, as well as to Internet companies such as Netflix Inc
(NFLX.O) and Hulu.
Cablevision was the second cable company in two days to
report disappointing earnings and then have its shares fall by
double digits. On Thursday, Time Warner Cable TWC.N lost more
video customers than expected and its shares fell 10 percent.
[ID:nL3E7LR1FR]
Cablevision, which mainly serves the New York area but now
has operations in Montana and Wyoming, said it lost 19,000
video subscribers in the third quarter.
Verizon competes with Cablevision in the greater New York
area and in the same period it added 131,000 video customers.
Earlier this month, Verizon said it expects to add 200,000 FiOS
TV customers in the fourth-quarter.
Brean Murray analyst Todd Mitchell said Friday's results
show that Cablevision is "having trouble in their New York
clusters."
Cablevision executives also blamed the weak economy for
stunting housing growth and hurting its business. If people are
not moving into new homes, they will not sign up for new TV
service. The company's chief operating officer called it a
"cyclically challenging time."
"You have a situation currently where you have pretty slow
housing growth, virtually no housing growth, and actual
reduction in household formation," said Cablevision's COO Tom
Rutledge on the conference call.
Cablevision said it took a hit of $16 million because of
Hurricane Irene, a storm that affected the New York area in
August.
One bright spot for Cablevision was its Internet additions.
Analysts were expecting it to add 5,000 new Internet customers
and it added 17,000 in the quarter.
Cablevision posted a profit of $39.3 million, down from
$112.1 million a year earlier.
Adjusted for various charges, the company reported earnings
per share of 17 cents, which missed analysts' expectations of
31 cents per share.
Cablevision, which is controlled by the Dolan family and
also owns a newspaper and TV networks, saw its total revenue
increase 8 percent to $1.67 billion. The revenue was in line
with estimates.
The company's shares were down 12.5 percent at $15.14 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after falling
as low as $14.50 earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Dave Zimmerman and Carol Bishopric)