Nov 6 The sharp declines this year in shares of
Cablevision Systems CVC.N are "overdone" considering the
company's strengths and potential attractiveness to larger
cable television businesses, Barron's said in its latest
edition.
The financial weekly said Cablevision shares have fallen 36
percent this year, to the $15 range, due largely to fattening
revenue growth.
But the company, which serves the New York metropolitan
area, could fetch $30 per share if it were to be acquired by a
rival operator such as Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) or Time Warner
Cable TWC.N, Barron's said in its Nov 7 edition.
"Investors don't need a takeover to do well with
Cablevision," the report said, adding that its strong cash flow
should support its 4 percent dividend and future share
buybacks.
