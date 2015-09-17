* Deal financed by debt, Altice share issue, two partners
PARIS, Sept 17 Altice NV, one of the
most acquisitive European telecoms groups, made a major move
into the U.S. market on Thursday with a deal to buy
fourth-largest operator Cablevision Systems Corp for
$17.7 billion including debt.
Altice founder Patrick Drahi, who built a telecoms and cable
empire via debt-fuelled acquisitions in France, Portugal and
Israel, is expected to apply his cost-cutting zeal to achieve a
target of $900 million in annual synergies at Cablevision.
Drahi told a Goldman Sachs conference in New York that more
than 300 Cablevision employees earn pay checks of over $300,000.
"This we will change," said the French-Israeli billionaire.
Drahi entered the United States in May by buying a small, St
Louis-based cable group called Suddenlink for $9.1
billion. He declared at the time that Altice would look for more
acquisitions and eventually earn half its revenue from the
United States.
In talks that began in June, Drahi convinced Charles Dolan,
the patriarch of the Irish-American family that owns
Cablevision, to sell. Cablevision has 3.1 million customers in
New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, but it has struggled with
declining video subscribers like other cable companies.
"This deal takes us into the most affluent part of the
United States and will be a good basis for further expansion,"
said Altice Chief Executive Dexter Goei on a conference call.
"We think there are significant ways to improve profitability by
pooling purchasing and other costs between Cablevision and
Suddenlink."
Altice will pay $34.90 in cash per share, a 22 percent
premium to Wednesday's closing price of $28.54, giving
Cablevision an equity value of $10 billion.
Shares in Altice closed up 0.68 percent at 24.5 euros, after
gaining nearly 13 percent at the open. Cablevision shares rose
13.9 percent to $32.51, close to the offer price and a sign that
few investors expect another bidder for Cablevision to emerge.
Altice's bid for Cablevision will face scrutiny from the
Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice,
but analysts at Jefferies said they expected "little pushback."
'LITTLE PUSHBACK' SEEN
Investors who back Drahi's acquisition spree have made
Altice the best-performing telecom stock in Europe this year, up
more than 50 percent before Thursday's deal, compared with an
8.4 percent rise in the sector index.
It is unclear what other assets Altice may target in the
United States, where it will have to deal with fast-changing
competition as cable groups consolidate and cope with subscriber
losses to video streaming services such as Netflix.
Drahi has said Altice may look at properties to be sold
under Charter Communications Inc's takeover of Time
Warner Cable Inc. Another target could be Cox
Communications, but the closely held company has repeatedly said
it is not for sale.
Drahi has also said that Altice could buy a U.S. wireless
carrier "someday" to offer subscribers a "quadruple play" of
Internet, television, and fixed and mobile telecoms.
Altice, which has been snapping up television and radio
targets in Europe in recent months, will become the owner of the
Newsday newspaper and local news channel News 12 Networks as
part of the Cablevision deal.
Goei said the company would not interfere in the editorial
side of the loss-making media businesses but would aim to run
them more efficiently. He ruled out divesting the units.
He said the goal was to improve Cablevision's margins to the
"low 40s range" compared with current level of 28 percent, which
lags the sector average of 35 percent.
Allan Nichols, analyst at investment research firm
Morningstar, said he was "somewhat sceptical" that Altice could
deliver on the savings since content costs were higher in the
United States than in Europe.
"That said, Altice has an impressive record of cost
reduction, and we expect it will be much more aggressive than
the Dolan family in cutting expenses, including reducing
employee count," he wrote in a note.
To finance the deal, Altice will raise $8.6 billion in new
debt mostly at Cablevision and none at its European holding,
which is already highly leveraged. It will also raise $3.3
billion in equity, 70 percent by issuing shares at Altice and 30
percent from private equity fund BC Partners and Canadian
investment fund CPP Investment Board, backers of Suddenlink.
Altice, whose corporate headquarters are in the Netherlands,
said it would issue Class A shares, which have fewer voting
rights than the B shares held largely by Drahi. Altice created
the dual-class structure in June to allow more stock deals
without Drahi losing control.
Cablevision CEO James Dolan said in a statement the time was
right for new ownership and he and his family "believe that
Patrick Drahi and Altice will be truly worthy successors."
The Dolans will continue to own media and sports assets
through AMC Networks and The Madison Square Garden
Company -- owner of the New York Rangers and New York
Knicks -- which are not part of the deal.
JP Morgan, BNP Paribas and Barclays have committed to
finance the deal and also advised Altice on it. Cablevision was
advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Guggenheim Securities
and PJT Partners.
