BUENOS AIRES, July 2 Argentina's Telecom
Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevisión SA reached a
merger agreement enabling them to offer so-called quadruple play
services, a result of President Mauricio Macri's telecom sector
reforms.
The merger, announced in a statement over the weekend, needs
to be approved by regulators and shareholders. It would enable
the combined company to offer fixed line and cell services as
well as pay television and broadband internet access.
Telecom Argentina will issue 1.184 billion shares,
leaving Cablevision shareholders with 55 percent of the combined
company, the statement said.
Shortly after taking office, Macri signed a decree to allow
phone companies to offer pay television services, an area that
had long been dominated by Cablevisión, an internet, cable TV
and data transmission company that was previously part of Grupo
Clarin.
Grupo Clarin, Argentina's largest media conglomerate, said
last August it was spinning off Cablevision.
Even though the reforms will not be fully implemented until
2018, the government said in September it expected $20 billion
in investments over four years due to a more competitive market.
Without a cable partner, telephone companies would need to
improve their network cables in order to deliver television.
They would also have to compete with satellite distributor
DirecTV, Supercanal and some 1,000 small cable channels.
Local media and analysts had therefore long speculated that
once the spin-off of Cablevision from Clarin was complete, it
could merge with Telecom, which was acquired in March of last
year by investment group Fintech. Fintech is also a minority
shareholder in Cablevision.
More mergers and acquisitions could follow.
Spain's Telefonica SA, which owns Telefonica
Argentina, has expressed interest in buying pay TV assets in
Latin America, sources have told Reuters.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Mary Milliken)