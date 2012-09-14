BRIEF-Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon
Sept 14 Cablevision Systems Corporation late on Thursday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Natixis, Nomura, RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust, UBS, US Bancorp, and Guggenheim Securities were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CABLEVISION SYSTEMS CORPORATION AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 415 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * Anglo American: Anglo American is struggling to win approval from regulators for its plan to redesig
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.