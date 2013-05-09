BRIEF-Entrec qtrly net loss per share $0.10
May 9 Cablevision Systems Corp on Thursday reported an 0.8 percent dip in first-quarter revenue and a quarterly loss as fewer people subscribed to its cable television services.
The company said total subscribers increased 0.2 percent from Dec. 31, 2012 to a total of 3.2 million as more people signed up for its high-speed data and voice plans.
The number of people using its cable TV service dipped 0.2 percent to 2.88 million.
Cablevision posted a loss of $16.4 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with net income of $57.2 million, or 21 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.
Revenue totaled $1.52 billion. Analysts expected $1.55 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
