Nov 8 Cablevision Systems Corp lost more
video subscribers than expected in the third quarter, saw its
cash flow fall and also showed a surprise loss of broadband
subscribers,
Net income was $294 million, or $1.10 per share, compared
with a loss of $3.8 million or 1 cent per share a year before.
Cablevision's most closely watched metric, its adjusted
operating cash flow, fell 4 percent to $441.1 million.
Cablevision said it lost 37,000 net video subscribers -
which was worse than the loss of 17,200 customers Wall Street
was expecting, according to StreetAccount. It also lost 13,000
high-speed data customers, when analysts were expecting it to
gain 6,700.
The cable service controlled by New York's Dolan family
faces increased competition from Verizon Communications Inc's
FiOs service and like its cable rivals, it deals with
rising prices that media companies charge to carry their
networks.