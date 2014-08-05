(Corrects first paragraph to say revenue grew 3.7 percent, not
Aug 5 Cablevision Systems Corp reported
a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as higher advertising
and increased cable prices helped offset a fall in video
subscribers.
The cable company, controlled by New York's Dolan Family,
said average monthly cable revenue per customer increased 5.5
percent to $152.72.
Revenue rose to $1.63 billion in the second quarter ended
June 30 from $1.57 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell
to $94.2 million, or 35 cents per share, from $135.4 million, or
51 cents per share, a year earlier.
Cablevision lost about 28,000 video subscribers, higher than
the 14,000 they lost in the first quarter.
