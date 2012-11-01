Nov 1 Cable operator Cablevision Systems Corp
said about half of its 3.3 million customers in the New
York, Connecticut and New Jersey area had lost power in the wake
of superstorm Sandy, causing widespread disruptions to its
service.
Cablevision said in a statement on Thursday that 1.6 million
of its customers were without power while 7,265 of the remaining
1.65 million customers who were not affected by power outages
still had no access to Cablevision's service.
"Following this unprecedented event, loss of electrical
power continues to be the primary cause of widespread
disruptions of Optimum service," Cablevision said.
Optimum is Cablevision's brand for Internet, television and
telephone services.
It said it had crews working to restore service and would
continue to provide updates.
The company did not respond to questions about how the
disruption would impact its financials.
Last year, Cablevision said it took a hit of $16 million
because of Hurricane Irene, a storm that affected the New York
area in late August 2011.
Cable operators Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
were also having service problems.
Time Warner Cable said it has had no reports of significant
damage to its network, but said it was hard to assess the
situation because many of its customers have no power.
Cablevision had been due to report earnings Nov. 1, but said
on Wednesday that it rescheduled the release to Nov. 6.
The company, which mainly serves the New York area but also
has operations in Montana and Wyoming, is controlled by the
Dolan family. The company also owns a newspaper and TV networks.
Rivals Time Warner Cable, Comcast Corp and
Verizon Communications also said they had service
problems in the wake of the storm, but these companies did not
provide details as to how many customers were affected.
Analysts said they expect Cablevision to incur significant
costs because of the storm.
Of all the cable companies, Cablevision has the largest
percentage of their subscribers in the area hard hit, Barclays
analyst James Ratcliffe said.
Wireless service providers also struggled to maintain
service after the storm due to floods and power outages.