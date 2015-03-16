March 16 Cable TV operator Cablevision Systems
Inc said it would offer HBO's standalone streaming
service, expected to premiere next month, to its Optimum Online
internet customers.
Apple Inc said last week that HBO Now would be
available on its devices.
HBO, Time Warner Inc's pay TV service, is expected
to launch the new service in time for the fifth season of "Game
of Thrones".
The much-awaited next season of the hugely popular series
premieres on April 12.
Cablevision did not disclose terms of the agreement and said
it plans to provide pricing details for HBO NOW in the coming
weeks.
The company's shares closed up 2 percent at $18.21 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)