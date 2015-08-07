Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 7 Cablevision Systems Corp reported a 1.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from its cable customers due to an increase in fees.
Cablevision said net income attributable to its stockholders fell to $75.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $94.2 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's net revenue rose to $1.65 billion from $1.63 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
LIMA, March 23 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said Thursday that a nearly two-week strike has not materially impacted production levels at its Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru, the country's biggest, though the union said output has been cut in half.