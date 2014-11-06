BRIEF-Unisys says CEO 2016 total compensation was $5.9 mln
* Unisys Corp says CEO Peter A. Altabef's 2016 total compensation was $5.9 million versus $6.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 6 Cablevision Systems Corp reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as higher advertising and increased cable prices offset a fall in video subscribers.
The company's net revenue rose to $1.63 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.57 billion a year earlier.
The net profit attributable to the company fell to $71.5 million, or 26 cents per share, from $294.6 million, or $1.10 per share. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* PNM Resources inc says settlement discussions with parties to rate case are ongoing.
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.