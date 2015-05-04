(Adds analyst estimate, details)
May 4 Cablevision Systems Corp said
video subscriber losses in the first quarter doubled from a year
ago, as the cable TV company's customers continued to shift to
lower-priced bundled services from telecom carriers.
The company, which operates primarily in the Greater New
York area, also reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly
profit as technical and operating costs increased.
Cablevision lost about 28,000 video subscribers in the first
quarter ended March 31, up from the 14,000 it lost a year
earlier.
The company has lost video subscribers for 11 consecutive
quarters now, as it struggles to fend off competition from
telecom companies such as Verizon Communications Inc and
AT&T Inc, which lure away subscribers with bundled telecom
and satellite TV services at competitive prices.
Cablevision, under pressure to stop consumers from "cutting
the cord" and shifting to internet video services such as
Netflix and Hulu, has said it would offer HBO's
standalone streaming service, HBO Now, and Hulu's video
streaming service to its broadband customers.
The company, controlled by New York's Dolan family, said
adjusted operating cash flow, a closely watched metric for the
industry, rose 4.5 percent to $454 million in the quarter.
Net income attributable to Cablevision stockholders fell to
$44.6 million, or 16 cents per share, for the first quarter,
from $89.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net income from continuing operations was 20 cents per
share.
Revenue rose to $1.61 billion from $1.58 billion.
Analysts expected a profit of 17 cents per share on revenue
of $1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
