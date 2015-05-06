May 6 Shares of Cablevision Systems Corp
jumped as much as 8 percent after Chief Executive James Dolan
said he would be interested in a "deal" with Time Warner Cable
Inc, Comcast Corp and other cable operators.
Consolidation in the New York cable TV marketplace would
provide a "great deal of ingenuity and much more access to
resources for the customers and lower prices," Dolan said on
Wednesday. He was speaking in Chicago at the Internet &
Television Expo, a trade industry show formerly known as The
Cable Show.
Cablevision, controlled by New York's Dolan family, operates
primarily in the Greater New York area.
The U.S. cable industry has been rapidly consolidating as it
faces rising popularity of satellite TV and increasing
competition from online video-streaming companies such as
Netflix Inc.
Cablevision said last week it would offer Hulu's video
streaming service to customers under its Optimum plans. The
company had said in March it would offer HBO's standalone
streaming service, HBO Now, to its Optimum Online internet
customers.
Dolan said he was not interested in a deal with Verizon
Communications Inc's FiOS TV and internet service.
CBS Corp's Sports Network joined Verizon's FiOS's
new Custom TV lineup under its sports package, a Verizon
spokesman told Reuters last week. [ID: nL1N0XO1EW]
Cablevision shares were up 3percent at $20.97 on the New
York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading. The shares touched a
high of $21.91, a level they have reached only the second time
in the last three-and-a-half years.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Lisa
Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Joyjeet Das)