NEW YORK May 19 Cablevision Systems Corp
sued Verizon Communications Inc on Tuesday,
seeking a judge's finding that a Cablevision television
commercial claiming that Verizon's FiOS service does not solely
use fiber optic cable is actually truthful.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, came after
Verizon initiated a proceeding challenging the commercial, which
claims that Verizon's "100% fiber optics" service actually uses
regular cable in the home.
Verizon initiated the earlier proceeding on April 27 before
the Council of Better Business Bureaus' National Advertising
Division, the complaint said.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)