Aug 17 New York-based cable operator Cablevision
Systems said it has stopped transmitting television
stations owned by Tribune Co over a carriage fee dispute, in the
latest standoff between media companies and providers of cable
and satellite TV.
The purchase of television programmes is the single biggest
cost for distributors, who have fought in recent years against
what they say are unreasonable carriage fee increases by content
producers.
"Tribune and their hedge fund owners are demanding tens of
millions in new fees for WPIX and other stations they own,"
Cablevision said.
Tribune said Cablevision stopped carrying its stations
despite its "offer of an unconditional extension of the current
carriage agreement with no change in terms while negotiations
continued".
Similar blackouts have taken place in recent years between
Cablevision and Walt Disney's ABC; News Corp
and Cablevision; and News Corp and Dish. In those cases
and most others, a new contract was reached and networks were
restored within days.