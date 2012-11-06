Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:
Nov 6 Cablevision Systems Corp : * Says had unsolicited offers for its optimum west business, exploring
potential transaction * Says continues to explore alternatives for clearview cinemas * Says impact of hurricane sandy could be significant * Says has not yet worked out how much sandy will cost the company * Declined to comment on prospect of increasing rates * Sees substantially larger impact from sandy than $16 million impact from
hurricane irene * Says customers affected by sandy will need to call to avail of a payment
rebate * Sees most sandy financial impact hitting its Q4 results, except in cases
where there is a loss of homes passed and impact expands to 2013
LONDON, Feb 22 Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.