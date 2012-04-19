LONDON, April 19 Vodafone <VOD,L> will not walk away from bidding for Britain's Cable & Wireless Worldwide on Thursday, when a deadline for bids is due to expire, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Tata Communications, which had also declared its interest, walked away on Wednesday when the two sides could not agree on price.

The sources said that Vodafone would either bid or seek an extension by Thursday's 1600 GMT deadline.

(Reporting by Victoria Howley; editing by Georgina Prodhan)