LONDON, April 19 Vodafone <VOD,L> will not walk
away from bidding for Britain's Cable & Wireless Worldwide
on Thursday, when a deadline for bids is due to expire,
two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Tata Communications, which had also declared its
interest, walked away on Wednesday when the two sides could not
agree on price.
The sources said that Vodafone would either bid or seek an
extension by Thursday's 1600 GMT deadline.
