Oct 15 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc

* Divestment of interest in Solomon Telekom

* Agreed to divest its 32.577 pct shareholding in "Soltel" to Solomon Islands National Provident Fund board for total cash proceeds of approximately $16.5 million

* Divestment marks exit from South Pacific region having previously sold interests in Vanuatu and Fiji