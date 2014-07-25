July 25 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc
:
* Group organic Q1 revenue flat at constant currency,
reversing historical declines
* Mobile subscribers up 20% on like-for-like basis, with
continued momentum in Jamaica (up 37%)
* Cost reduction programme on track to deliver $100 million
run-rate savings by end of year
* Overall group trading performance is in line with outlook
indicated at 2013/14
* We expect a greater weighting in second half of year due
to higher advertising spend and commencement of project marlin
which is expected to generate revenue growth in second half.
