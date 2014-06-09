(Corrects company name in headline to CWC from CWW)

June 9 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc :

* Announce appointment of Perley McBride as chief financial officer

* McBride will join company on 23 June 2014 and will be appointed to board on 26 June

* Will report directly to Phil Bentley, group chief executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: