BRIEF-Axis Capital announces estimated impact of ogden rate change
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
Nov 19 Cabot Corp : * Announces agreement with the U.S. environmental protection agency * Although co has not acknowledged noncompliance, under settlement co has
agreed to a civil penalty of $975,000 of which was previously accrued * As a part of settlement, co committed to install advanced control technology
and continuous emission monitoring systems * Says control technologies will be installed and commissioned over a six and a
half year time period at a cost of about $85 million * Says agreement in connection with usepa's national enforcement initiative to
control air emissions from industrial sources * Agreed to cut emissions of nox,so2, particulate matter from its US carbon
black plants in Franklin, ville platte, la., and pampa, Texas * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Russian oil output remains unchanged in February (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
FRANKFURT, March 6 German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall said on Monday it had booked a $6.5 million U.S. Air Force contract to supply ammunition for the F-35 multi-role fighter, adding that further orders were likely to follow.