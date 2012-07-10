July 10 Cabot Corporation on Monday sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

JP Morgan and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CABOT CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.55 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.872 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.575 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/12/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 195 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 3.70 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.892 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.713 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/12/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 220 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS