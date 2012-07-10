UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
July 10 Cabot Corporation on Monday sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
JP Morgan and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CABOT CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.55 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.872 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.575 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/12/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 195 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
TRANCHE 2 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 3.70 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.892 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.713 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/12/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 220 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source