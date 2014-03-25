NEW ORLEANS, March 25 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
plans to accelerate share buybacks due to what it
considers the depressed levels of its stock, its chief executive
officer said on Tuesday.
Shares of Cabot are down 9 percent in the past six months
due in part to concern about the company's inability to
transport some natural gas out of Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale
formation. As a result, it must sell the fuel at below market
rates.
"We think the price Cabot is at right now is beat up a bit
and we will be in the market shortly," CEO Dan Dinges said at
the Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans.
The company has roughly 417.3 million shares outstanding.
