Clampdown on North Korean trade squeezes Chinese border towns
DANDONG, China, Feb 23 As Beijing tightens its grip on trade with North Korea, the economies of Chinese towns along the 1,400-km border the two countries share are floundering.
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Osaka Gas Co said on Friday it will take a 35 percent stake in a shale gas and oil project in Texas of U.S. firm Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for 20 billion yen ($249 million), as it aims to lower its procurement costs.
Faced with inflated prices for liquefied natural gas in Asia, Osaka Gas has been eyeing LNG projects in Australia and non-conventional gas in North America to lower costs. ($1 = 80.2750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)
DANDONG, China, Feb 23 As Beijing tightens its grip on trade with North Korea, the economies of Chinese towns along the 1,400-km border the two countries share are floundering.
BRASILIA, Feb 22 Brazil's government said on Wednesday it would relax local content rules for the oil industry as of September in an effort to attract foreign investment and lower costs that have hindered development of vast off-shore reserves.
MONTERREY, Feb 22 Mexican presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador might halt new oil and gas privatization contracts and would review existing ones if he won the 2018 election, a top adviser said, in a sign the leftist could try to freeze Mexico's energy market reform.