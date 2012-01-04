* Announces 2-for-1 stock split

* Raises dividend by 33 pct on pre-split basis (Follows alerts)

Jan 4 Gas focused explorer Cabot Oil and Gas Corp announced a two-for-one stock split and said it will raise its quarterly dividend by a third on a pre-split basis.

The Houston-based company said it will increase its annual cash dividend to 16 cents a share from 12 cents a share on a pre-split basis.

Cabot said it will also pay a regular dividend of 2 cents per share, post the stock split.

The company will have about 208 million shares outstanding after the stock split.

Separately, Cabot said its exit rate in the Marcellus shale shot up 154 percent year-over-year to 600 million cubic feet per day for the final two days of 2011.

Cabot shares closed at $76.80 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)