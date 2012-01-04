* Announces 2-for-1 stock split
* Raises dividend by 33 pct on pre-split basis
(Follows alerts)
Jan 4 Gas focused explorer Cabot Oil and
Gas Corp announced a two-for-one stock split and said it
will raise its quarterly dividend by a third on a pre-split
basis.
The Houston-based company said it will increase its annual
cash dividend to 16 cents a share from 12 cents a share on a
pre-split basis.
Cabot said it will also pay a regular dividend of 2 cents
per share, post the stock split.
The company will have about 208 million shares outstanding
after the stock split.
Separately, Cabot said its exit rate in the Marcellus shale
shot up 154 percent year-over-year to 600 million cubic feet
per day for the final two days of 2011.
Cabot shares closed at $76.80 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)