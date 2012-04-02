April 2 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp said output
at its compressor station in Pennsylvania was down by almost a
half when production was restarted on Friday, a day after a fire
disrupted natural gas output.
The Lathrop compressor station, which is owned by Williams
Partners LP, is currently moving about 200 million cubic
feet per day behind the station, down from 365 million cubic
feet per day before the accident.
On Thursday, Williams had said a preliminary assessment
indicated damage to the structure, while the equipment remained
in place.
