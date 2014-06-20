BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices 15 mln offering at $18.20 per shr
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
June 20 Cachet Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Development Co Ltd has unloaded 10.7 million shares, or 4.46 percent of issued share capital during March 31 to June 19
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/TdB20G
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, a nonpartisan congressional research office said on Monday, throwing President Donald Trump and Republicans on the defensive as they press forward with replacement legislation.
* Says it will issue 2.0 million shares of the company in private placement, at 5,642 won/share, to raise 11.1 billion won in proceeds for other funds