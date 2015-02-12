Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Cachet Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 400 million yuan ($64.06 million) in private placement of shares
