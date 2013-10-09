BRIEF-Realpage to acquire Lease Rent Options, LRO
* Realpage Inc says agreement to acquire Lease Rent Options and related assets from Rainmaker Group for $300 million in cash
Oct 9 CACI International said it would buy Six3 Systems Inc from private equity firm GTCR for about $820 million to strengthen its intelligence support services to the U.S. government.
CACI said it has secured financing commitment for $800 million and expects the deal to add to its adjusted earnings per share by at least 10 percent in 2014.
McLean, Virginia-based Six3 Systems specializes in human intelligence gathering and security services and technologies for biometrics and identification that support these activities.
The company is expected to have revenue of about $470 million in 2013, CACI said.
CACI was advised by BofA Merrill Lynch. Squire Sanders (US) LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP were its legal advisers.
CACI shares closed at $67.31 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
* Realpage Inc says agreement to acquire Lease Rent Options and related assets from Rainmaker Group for $300 million in cash
NEW YORK, Feb 27 OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: