* CEO upbeat despite uncertain defense outlook

* Q4 EPS $1.44 vs. estimate $1.17

* Full-year outlook raised (Adds estimates, CEO comment)

ATLANTA, Aug 17 CACI International Inc (CACI.N), an information technology provider for defense and homeland security, topped estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, citing demand for intelligence and cyber security services.

The supplier of financial analysis and counter-intelligence expertise raised its full-year outlook and its shares gained 7.7 percent in extended trading.

President and Chief Executive Paul Cofoni said CACI International expected to grow its bottom line in double-digit percentages through the next year on the strength of its differentiated product offering in mission-critical areas.

"We run out of people and time to bid jobs before we run out of opportunities to bid," he told Reuters.

He also said the company would likely pick up its acquisition pace as it looks to expand capabilities in cyber security, healthcare IT and intelligence.

"We have a very active pipeline of acquisition candidates," Cofoni said.

Profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30 came to $45.9 million, or $1.44 a share, compared with $29.9 million, or 96 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected profit of $1.17 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose about 14 percent to $963.2 million.

For the fiscal 2012 year, which began in July, the company said it now expects profit of $4.70 to $4.90 a share, up from a prior view of $4.60 to $4.80 a share.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by Gunna Dickson)