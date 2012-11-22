NEW DELHI Nov 22 India is investigating
Cadbury's local unit for possible tax evasion, a junior finance
minister said on Thursday, in a probe involving about 2 billion
rupees ($36.29 million).
"Two cases of tax evasion by Cadbury India Limited has been
detected by the Directorate General of Central Excise
Intelligence during the years 2009-10 to 2012-13, up to 31st
October, 2012," S.S. Palanimanickam told parliament in a written
reply.
The latest of the two cases involves central excise duty,
the minister said.
Cadbury's India unit is controlled by Mondelez International
Inc. A Cadbury spokesman could not immediately be
reached for comment.