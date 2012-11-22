* India beefing up tax enforcement to bolster coffers
* Junior minister says case involves about 2 bln rupees
* Second case to involve Cadbury arising from Kraft deal
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Nov 22 Authorities in India are
investigating the local unit of chocolate maker Cadbury over
allegations the company may have evaded as much as 2 billion
rupees ($36.29 million) in taxes, a junior finance minister said
on Thursday, as the country beefs up its efforts to increase
revenues to contain a widening fiscal deficit.
"Two cases of tax evasion by Cadbury India Ltd have been
detected by the Directorate General of Central Excise
Intelligence during the years 2009-10 to 2012-13, up to 31st
October, 2012," the minister, S.S. Palanimanickam, told
parliament in a written reply to questions from lawmakers.
This is the second time in as many years Cadbury has run
into trouble with Indian authorities. Last year, an
investigation was launched to determine whether Kraft Foods Inc
needed to pay taxes arising from its $19 billion
takeover of Cadbury. That probe is ongoing.
The latest of the two cases against Cadbury's India unit,
which is controlled by Mondelez International Inc,
involves alleged evasion of central excise duty, or factory gate
tax at a company facility in the northern state of Himachal
Pradesh.
The Economic Times newspaper carried a Press Trust of India
report earlier this month that Cadbury had "wrongfully" claimed
an area-based tax exemption for its unit in Himachal Pradesh.
That report said the amount involved about 1 billion rupees.
A spokesman for Cadbury India said the company was "fully
cooperating" with authorities.
"Since the investigation currently is underway, it will be
inappropriate on our part to discuss the details at this time,"
the spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Tax officials were not immediately available for comment.
Kraft Foods Inc last month spun off its North American
grocery business as Kraft Foods Group. Mondelez International is
the name of what remains from Kraft Foods Inc after the spinoff.
Its brands include Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident
gum.